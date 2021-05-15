B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BGS. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.02 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.