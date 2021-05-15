BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

