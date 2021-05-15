Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $273,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $273,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00.
  • On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.
  • On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00.
  • On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.
  • On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.
  • On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.
  • On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.
  • On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.
  • On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of -270.06. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,795,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

