Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

