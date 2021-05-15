Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.64 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.67.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

