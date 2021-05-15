Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

