Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Unity Software comprises about 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $1,433,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

NYSE U opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.21. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 in the last ninety days.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.