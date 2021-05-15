Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Makes New $905,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,588 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,784,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 793,287 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 605,367 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,938,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

