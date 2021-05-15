Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.79 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

