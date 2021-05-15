Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,016,000.

VO opened at $229.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.33 and its 200-day moving average is $213.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

