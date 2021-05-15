Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDT. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.91 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.24 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.28. The company has a market cap of C$525.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

