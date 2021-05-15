Bitradio Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $90,997.35 and $50.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016376 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $666.26 or 0.01390296 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,988,927 coins and its circulating supply is 9,988,923 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.