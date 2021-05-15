Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.160-2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 903,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.