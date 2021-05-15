BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Position Trimmed by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $827.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

