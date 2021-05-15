Blocktix (TIX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $612.00

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a market cap of $386,005.67 and approximately $612.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00089134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.01102745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060923 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix (TIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

