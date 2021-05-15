BLOCKv (VEE) Price Up 2.2% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $20.89 million and $628,865.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.87 or 0.01160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061585 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.