Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,799,000 after acquiring an additional 355,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,903.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

