Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.04 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

