Blue Chip Partners Inc. Takes $114,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

