BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

IFCZF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $138.12.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

