BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $190.00

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

IFCZF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $138.12.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

