BMO Capital Markets Raises Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Price Target to C$25.00

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. Leon’s Furniture has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

