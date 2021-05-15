BNP Paribas Downgrades Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.95. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

