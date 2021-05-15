BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.14 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 179.5% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00090217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.01147763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00066782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00114503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061552 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,162,292 coins and its circulating supply is 779,131,559 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.