Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.59, but opened at $72.24. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boot Barn shares last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 4,102 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

