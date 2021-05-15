Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.59, but opened at $72.24. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boot Barn shares last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 4,102 shares traded.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
