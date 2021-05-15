Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.13. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 13,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distributes, blends, and packages of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products. It also offers completion, cementing, acidizing, stimulation, and production chemicals; and sells calcium nitrate, silica fume, hydrated lime, potash, sodium carbonate, surfactants, and soda ash.

