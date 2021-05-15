Bridge Mutual (BMI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $344,704.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $32.01 million and $344,704.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.05 or 0.00549041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00236507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005163 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.89 or 0.01207845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.89 or 0.01209885 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

