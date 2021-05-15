BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $260.48 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,466,176. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

