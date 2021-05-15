BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 191 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $323.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.89 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.72 and a twelve month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

