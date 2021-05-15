BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 443 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after buying an additional 385,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.