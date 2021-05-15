BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 685 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

