BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $17,480,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $14,858,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in iQIYI by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after buying an additional 667,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

