Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSW. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OSW stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

