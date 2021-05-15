Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rapid7 stock opened at $81.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 436,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,426,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

