Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will report earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($4.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,293.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $83,316.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,490 shares of company stock valued at $621,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Savior LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit