Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will report earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($4.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,293.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $83,316.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,490 shares of company stock valued at $621,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Savior LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

