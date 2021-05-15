Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 365%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.58. 485,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

