Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 351,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $4,343,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. Camtek has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.