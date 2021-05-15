Brokerages Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post sales of $154.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.46 million and the lowest is $153.02 million. Endava posted sales of $118.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $590.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.13 million to $594.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $718.90 million, with estimates ranging from $708.92 million to $726.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

DAVA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. 155,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,889. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.63, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $94.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 79.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

