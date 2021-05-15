Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $1.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,019,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 458,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,216. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.