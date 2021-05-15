Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

