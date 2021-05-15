Brokerages Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Geron posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 59.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 17.8% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

