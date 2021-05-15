Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. 116,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,567. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

