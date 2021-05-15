Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $391.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $392.61 million. Kforce posted sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. 68,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,157. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

