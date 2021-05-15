Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $202,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,755.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

