Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OLO.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,278,000.

OLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. 1,323,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,626. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

