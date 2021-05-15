Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,456. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

