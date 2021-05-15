Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.99. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,662,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,961 shares of company stock worth $11,766,286. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $196.87. 61,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,015. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

