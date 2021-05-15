Brokerages Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $14.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $50.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

SLP traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.96. 193,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,011. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,838,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.