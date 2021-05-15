Brokerages Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.26). Talend posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 165,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Talend has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $735,258. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $59,810,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 2,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 423,115 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at $19,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

