Brokerages Set CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Price Target at $4.33

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

CRHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM remained flat at $$3.99 during trading on Monday. 35,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,508 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 95,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

