Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $47.80

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.26. 213,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

